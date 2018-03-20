Over $1M in damage after fire at farm north of Saskatoon
Fire broke out at a farm near Osler, Sask. (SOURCE: WARMAN FIRE)
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 8:16AM CST
Fire crews from Warman, Martensville, Osler and Dalmeny were called in after a major fire broke out at a shop on a farm near Osler, Sask. overnight.
Warman Fire Rescue says when they arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the building. The shop was destroyed. Damage from the fire is estimated at $1.8 million.
The bales and buildings next to the shop were saved.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Osler is about 30 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
