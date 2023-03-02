OUTSaskatoon lays off 9 workers, executive director resigns

Saskatoon's leading 2SLGBTQ+ organization has laid off nine employees and its executive director has resigned.

"OUTSaskatoon is a vital organization providing counselling, education, youth housing and other essential services to the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Saskatoon. Throughout the pandemic, OUTSaskatoon experienced a major increase in the demand of these critical services," the organization said in a news release.

"OUTSaskatoon expanded our human resources to meet the need but unfortunately have not been able to maintain the funding levels to sustain this growth," the statement from the organization said.

OUTSaskatoon's board chair Melody Wood said the board deeply regrets having to lay off the employees.

“We ask the community for their support and understanding as we navigate through these challenging times and that this news not take away from the mission and the values of what OUTSaskatoon stands for,” Wood said in the news release.

CTV News has tried to reach Wood for an interview and is awaiting a response.

In an Instagram post, OUTSaskatoon initially announced all education and support services would be on hold until further notice.

However, the post was later edited to say that services would resume on Monday "with some changes to capacity."