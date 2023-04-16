OUTSaskatoon appoints interim director after mass layoffs in March

Saskatoon’s leading 2SLGBTQ+ organization has appointed a new interim director.

The appointment comes more than a month after OUTSaskatoon laid off nine employees and its executive director resigned, citing an inability to maintain funding levels after a period of expansion.

On Monday, Rose Gilks will take over as interim executive director and organizational consultant at OUTSaskatoon, according to a news release from the board.

“She possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in not-for-profit management, governance and leadership to support the organization in its future,” the release says.

The board has asked Gilks to “stabilize and build a stronger organizational structure and then mentor a long-term executive from the queer community to successfully lead OUT into the future.”

Gilks has over 40 years of experience in the non-profit sector. She was formerly the CEO of SaskCulture, where she oversaw institutional change related to human resource processes and diversity, equity and inclusion in its funding programs, the news release said.

On Wednesday, the OUTSaskatoon board will host a members meeting to introduce the new interim director and outline steps taken to stabilize the organization, according to the release.