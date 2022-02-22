OutSaskatoon applauds option to leave sex designation blank on Sask. driver’s licenses

OutSaskatoon is applauding a new option on Saskatchewan driver’s licenses.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) announced people can leave the sex designation blank on their driver's licences and identification cards.

“I think it's great. SGI is doing a really good job of moving the needle forward and hearing what the community is asking of them,” said executive director Krystal Nieckar.

“It's 2022, we don't need to have gender markers on driver's licenses. At the end of the day, whether or not you get pulled over has nothing to do with your gender.”

Three years ago, SGI offered an “X” on licenses for those who don’t identify as male or female.

As of Tuesday, people have the option to leave the field blank.

The blank option is available upon request with no documentation required.

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) said the change came in response to a complaint to its office.

There is no charge for changing the sex or photo on a driver’s license, according to SGI.