Outdoor rink opens at the University of Saskatchewan’s Bowl
Crystal Lau, vice-president of student affairs for the University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union, had promised an outdoor skating rink during her election campaign. (Albert Delitala/CTV News)
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 6:31PM CST
Skaters hit the ice Monday for the first time this winter at an outdoor rink on the University of Saskatchewan campus.
The rink, located in the Bowl, is open to the public and marks the first time the University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union has been involved in building an outdoor ice surface in the Bowl.
Crystal Lau, vice-president of student affairs for the students’ union, spearheaded the project, aiming to increase physical activity, improve mental health and create a better sense of community.
“Having this rink isn't out of my own interest,” Lau said. “Skating is such an easy thing where you can hang out with friends and, you know, go on a date, or just enjoy each other's company."
The rink was originally supposed to open in November or December, but was delayed due to hurricane activity in the U.S. affecting supply shipments.
The project was made possible through sponsorships and a $10,000 grant from the U of S President’s Office.
The rink will remain open until the snow melts, and will be set up annually, according to the student union.
More Stories
- Tochor announces plan to challenge Trost for Saskatoon-University nomination
- City of Saskatoon preparing for marijuana legalization 1
- Marijuana to be sold in private stores in Sask. come July 1 1
- Frederick Stephen McKay identified as missing man found dead near Prince Albert
- Major crimes police investigating after man dies weeks after suffering stab wound
- Sexual assault trial of Pink nightclub owner begins with complainant testimony 1
- Outdoor rink opens at the University of Saskatchewan’s Bowl
- Death of man found in Stonebridge residence suspicious: police