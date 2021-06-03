The City of Saskatoon says it’s starting to reopen its four outdoor pools on Monday.

The opening dates are:

Riversdale Pool (822 Ave. H S) – June 7

Lathey Pool (815 Taylor St. E) – June 9

Mayfair Pool (1025 Ave. F N) – June 15

George Ward Pool (1915 Fifth St. E) – June 16

In order to manage COVID-19 capacity limits and allow for physical distancing, public swimming, family swimming, parent and tot swim, lane swimming and aqua fitness will be limited to two hours.

A limited number of walk-in spots are available, but the city recommends booking in advance.

A general admission fee gives you access to public, family, lane, parent and tot and aqua fitness classes. You can also purchase a pack of 10 outdoor pool classes, which costs 20 per cent less than general admission.

Swimming lessons will be available at each pool.

Visit Leisure Online on the City of Saskatoon’s website to register or for more information.