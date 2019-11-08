SASKATOON – Freezing rain is expected in Saskatoon as we head into the weekend.

An advancing warm front is bringing a wintry mix across Central Saskatchewan, specifically into the Yellowhead corridor.

The freezing rain is expected to glaze streets and sidewalks, creating treacherous conditions for both motorists and pedestrians.

The longer range forecast spells for another cool down, as overnight temperatures reach toward minus 20 by Saturday night.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon: