

Alexa Lawlor





Brenda Cromwell says her father, John Gruell, waited eight months to get into a long-term care facility.

Once he did get in, Cromwell says the facility was understaffed and her father wasn’t getting the proper care he needed. She says either she or her brother is at the facility with her dad every single day.

“They need help. Our society is letting that population down,” she said. “Just because they’re elderly people and just because they’re sick – does not mean you write them off.”

The Saskatchewan NDP, alongside Cromwell, raised these issues at the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

According to the NDP’s seniors critic, Danielle Chartier, so far the provincial government has not kept their election promise of shifting $7.5 million into long term care from the salaries of executives.

Health Minister Jim Reiter says they’ve increased funding to long term care by over 40 per cent and added 700 to 800 more staff.

He said Cromwell and her father’s experience is an anomaly, as the average wait time to get into long-term care is 24 days – although that may not be to get into their first choice of facility.