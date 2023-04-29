'Our people are going to be hurt again': James Smith Cree Nation Chief says community is preparing for inquests

The community of James Smith Cree Nation is focusing on healing now that a timeline has been released on the stabbing spree that left 11 people dead and 17 others injured in September. Leaders have renewed calls for their own police force and hope it will help protect residents.

Chief of the James Smith band, Wally Burns, said the community is slowly healing, after one of Canada’s worst mass murders.

"We've been having ceremonies, bringing in some people that really need it, elders talking to community members that are requesting help," Burns told CTV News.

RCMP released a preliminary timeline of the events. It said in about three hours Myles Sanderson killed 11 people and injured 17 others on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon on September 4th.

Burns said at the time he felt helpless.

"I just broke down and cried and listening to the timeline,: he said. "That did bother me,” he said.

He said since the incident leadership aims to help those with addictions and advocate for independent tribal policing.

"I think it will be more beneficial to James Smith knowing that there’s police presence in our community, “Burns said.

Calvin Sanderson is the chief of Chakastaypasin, one of the three bands in James Smith Cree Nation. He said the members are still on edge.

"There's a lot of anxiety in the community.”

“Just hearing the band members, they're weary of other incidents," Calvin told CTV News.

Three weeks have been set aside in January 2024 for an inquest into the victims' death. The purpose of an inquest is to publicly review the circumstances of a death and make recommendations on how to prevent similar incidents.

“We’ll be meeting with the families and try to get them prepared, and give them as much information as we can without interfering with the inquest,” Clive Weighill, Saskatchewan's Chief Coroner said.

Burns told CTV News the inquest will bring information to light but it will also stir up emotions.

"I know it's going to be a turning point where our people are going to be hurt again,” he said.

He said during the inquest the community will need to come together and support each other.

There will be a separate inquest for the death of Myles Sanderson.