'Our lives are on hold': Sask. family frustrated in quest for justice in murder of Megan Gallagher

Two of the four people wanted in connection with the homicide of Megan Gallagher have warrants out for their arrest.

Roderick Sutherland missed a July 13 appearance at Saskatoon Provincial Court, while Jessica Badger failed to meet with her probation officer.

Gallagher’s father and stepmother call the situation frustrating and exhausting.

“There's been 19 court appearances that we've attended, three of the people are still at large,” said Brian Gallagher.

“We still don't have Megan,” said Debbie Ann Gallagher. “We were told she was murdered. We don't have any information, and they're treating this like it's a parking ticket.”

John Wayne Sanderson is the other person wanted in connection with the homicide that is still at large. Ernest Whitehead has been released under certain conditions by police.

“Our lives are on hold as we sit here and wait. It's exhausting. It's quite troubling. It's challenging to think that we're the victims of the case and we're the ones that are probably suffering the most I think,” said Brian Gallagher.