‘Our hearts are with the Humboldt Broncos’: Google offers support for bus crash victims
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 12:25PM CST
Search engine Google is standing with the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
Fifteen people were killed and another 14 injured when the team’s bus was hit by a tractor trailer on a Saskatchewan highway on Friday evening.
“Our hearts are with the Humboldt Broncos,” Google’s main search page said on Sunday afternoon.
The message links to articles and donation pages to help support the victims of the crash.