SASKATOON
    • Ottawa owes Sask. businesses $300M in carbon tax rebates: CFIB

    A non-profit that advocates for businesses says the federal government is stalling on carbon tax rebates.

    The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says Ottawa owes $2.5 billion in carbon tax rebates to small and medium-sized businesses across the country.

    For Saskatchewan, the CFIB says the federal government owes $300 million in rebates or about $7,000 per Saskatchewan small business.

    "Over the past five years, since the revenue was collected, we've actually only seen less than one per cent of rebates being distributed to small businesses," SeoRhin Yoo, a policy analyst for the CFIB told CTV News.

    "Ottawa owes Saskatchewan small businesses almost $7,000 each in rebates."

    The CFIB is urging Ottawa to issue the rebates to businesses.

    "We're calling on the federal government to immediately distribute those funds," Yoo said.

    CTV News is awaiting a response from the federal government about carbon tax rebates for businesses.

    SaskEnergy announced it will no longer collect the federal carbon tax from residences as of Jan. 1, 2024, but will still collect the carbon tax from commercial customers.

