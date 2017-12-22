Ottawa grounds West Wind after Fond du Lac crash
A crashed West Wind Aviation plane that went down shortly after takeoff from Fond du Lac is shown here on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, one day after the crash. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 7:00PM CST
OTTAWA - Transport Canada says it has grounded the airline that operated the plane that crashed in northern Saskatchewan earlier this month.
A West Wind Aviation ATR42-320 with 25 people on board went down on Dec. 13 shortly after taking off from the Fond du Lac airstrip.
Everyone survived, but seven people were seriously injured.
Transport Canada says it has suspended the airline's operator certificate, citing deficiencies in the company's operational control system.
It says such systems ensure a company is following safety rules for dispatching staff and aircraft.
West Wind says it has received the order but had already voluntarily suspended all flying operations.
