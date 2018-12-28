

Carla Shynkaruk, CTV Saskatoon





So many Christmas items have been put into blue bins this holiday season that Loraas staff have created a tree of un-recyclables.

“Christmas trees, Christmas lights and ornaments. Those are not things we can recycle here unfortunately,” worker Adam Gartner told CTV News.

Those on the front lines of the sorting room also see some dangerous items like needles, glass and dead animals. People have also tried to recycle ribbon and metallic wrapping paper.

“If it rips really easy that's typically a paper that we can recycle. If it has a shiny gloss, that's usually something we can't recycle here,” Gartner said.

Loraas has bins in the front of their 1st Avenue North location to drop off approved recyclables.

Visit www.swrc.ca or https://www.saskatoon.ca/waste-wizard for details on acceptable items.

Residential home pick up will remain the same until New Year’s Day, which will be rescheduled to Jan. 5.

Collection schedule calendars for 2019 are available at http://clients.creative-fire.net/saskatoonrecycles/collection-calendar.htm.