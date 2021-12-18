Optimist Hill in Saskatoon is open for business

SASKATOON -

Despite the frigid temperatures in Saskatoon, dozens of people took to the slopes at Optimist Hill as it opened for its fourth season.

“Right now we have the open ski area with some snowboard amenities that are available, and we have the tubing runs open,” said Optimist Hill campaign co-chair Joe Van’t Hof.

“We will have the snow park open in the next little bit, it’s due to the lack of snow that we were able to get from Mother Nature, we’re making it as fast as we can and obviously cold weather like today helps us, but we have to be open and generate some revenues too so that we can pay the city for their water bills.”

Van’t Hof says phase one of the Optimist Hill campaign is nearing completion, with the building of a garage for the snow-cat which grooms the hill, and planning on phase two will begin shortly.

“We are in the middle of working towards building a new chalet with our sponsor Conexus,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re going to build the right facility for the community, and that’s important for our group.”

New this season for patrons is a snack shack, offering items like pizza, hot dogs, and granola bars.

“That’s a new addition, we’re not quite finished wrapping that up, so that’s a nice amenity,” said Van’t Hof.

Optimist Hill is open from Wednesday to Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and then 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and holidays.