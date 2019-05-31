Emergency department patients at St. Paul’s Hospital requiring bloodwork will be tested for HIV unless they opt out in a pilot project set to begin this summer.

“It’s something that has been recommended by our HIV prevention strategy, recommended throughout the province of Saskatchewan,” Saskatchewan Health Authority medical health officer Johnmark Opondo said.

“So we’re really now trying to find the best way to operatize this in a very busy setting like we have here in Saskatoon.”

The project is the first of its kind for Saskatoon. It comes after a smaller scale pilot was conducted in North Battleford last year.

AIDS Saskatoon executive director Jason Mercredi thinks highly of the project.

“Anytime we can normalize testing or treatment it’s going to be a good thing. We can link them directly to peer support workers throughout the city and that’s something that we actively do with the health authority and St. Paul’s, so this will just be icing on the cake.”