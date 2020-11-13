SASKATOON -- A group of Saskatchewan students are celebrating World Kindness Day by putting pen to paper, in hopes of spreading positivity.

Grade 7 and 8 students from St. Josaphat School in Regina wrote and illustrated dozens of cards, each filled with messages of hope and encouragement. It’s a writing project called “Letters to No One.”

“Writing a letter to someone gives these students an opportunity to share their voice. It also gives them an opportunity to make someone’s day a little bit better. It’s a way to give back without expecting anything in return,” said Tricia Shynkaruk, the students’ teacher.

The letters were delivered in Regina and to Saskatoon’s Salvation Army. Many residents teared up when reading the kind words.

“I wasn’t expecting to get emotional. I’m not used to hearing that. It’s kind of hard out there. I have gotten used to negative people,” said Daniel Bear, a resident at the Salvation Army’s Crossroads Emergency Shelter.

Roger Yenkins, residential services manager at the Crossroads Emergency Shelter, said the letters could not have come at a better time.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, both the men’s shelter and its transitional housing unit is at full capacity, with the need growing every day, according to Yenkins.

“I love how they were written with all the affirmations and positive messages. Our residents need to know as human beings we all make mistakes but as long as we are on this Earth, we have hope. So I thank those students for this great initiative,” he said.

Synkaruk agreed, saying “If you go out and show gratitude to others, you’re going to feel that kindness in return.”

After reading his letter, Bear said he plans to bring it home to his daughter so she can help pay it forward and spread kindness to the community. It’s an idea he hopes snowballs so more students can get involved.

If people are looking to give back in other ways, the Salvation Army Saskatoon is in need of winter gear for men.