SASKATOON -- Operation Red Nose will not be providing rides this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program helps holiday revellers get home safely by having a team of volunteer drivers pick up patrons, and drive their vehicle home for them. Donations for the service are then given to various charities.

"The safety of our volunteers, clients, and local host organizations has always been one of our top priorities. The decision was made after long and careful consideration, and not without emotion. We want to thank all of our volunteers and local partners who keep supporting their community year after year. We look forward to working with you again next year," the organization's executive director Jean-Philippe Giroux said in a news release.

Operation Red Nose says it still plans to pursue its mission of promoting responsible consumption.

Around one thousand drivers in Saskatoon used the service last winter.