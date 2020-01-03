SASKATOON -- Operation Red Nose provided 850 people in Saskatchewan a safe ride over the holiday season.

"Even after 36 campaigns, I always find it extraordinary to see thousands of volunteers take part in our project. Their generosity and their dedication towards their community help make roads safer for everyone. I would like to sincerely thank them for their exceptional contribution and for every safe ride provided in 2019," president Jean-Marie De Koninck said in a news release.

The number is down from the 1,200 rides given last year.

Operation Red Nose is a national program that provides free rides home to anyone celebrating the holiday season with alcohol.

More than 600 people in Saskatchewan braved the winter conditions to volunteer and provide safe drives.

Across the country, more than 69,000 Canadians had a safe ride home over the holidays thanks to the program.