SASKATOON -- With Christmas party season right around the corner, Operation Red Nose wants you to know you have another option for a safe ride home.

The group is launching its 11th road safety campaign in Saskatchewan. Operating out of Saskatoon, Regina, the Battlefords and Prince Albert, volunteers across each city work to bring intoxicated drivers and their vehicles home safely.

People using the service are asked to make a donation of their choice which will then go to support Ronald McDonald House and several local youth and amateur sports organizations and charities.

“I took a run out to Martinsville, and a gentleman handed me $100,” said Tom Armstrong, a long-time volunteer with Operation Red Nose. “It was worth it to have his car home, it was worth it for him not to lose his license, not to take that chance. What's the value? What's the value to you, you have to look at it that way. You know I spent a career, 35 years as a locomotive engineer and I didn't have a lot of time at home. This is how I give back to my community.”

In 2019, Operation Red Nose will be present in 100 communities across the country. Last year, 996 people received safe rides home thanks to Operation Red Nose in the Saskatoon area.

In Canada, more than 70,000 Canadians were driven home safely in 2018. The service begins Nov. 29 and will run each Friday and Saturday evening, wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.

The phone number to call Operation Red Nose in the Saskatoon, Warman and Martensville area is 639-480-NOSE (6673).