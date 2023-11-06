Opening of new Saskatoon community market delayed until March

It will be at least another four months until there will be life back at the former farmers' market building at Market Square in the Riversdale neighbourhood, despite some hope that it would be open already.

The building which sits prominently at the River Landing site has been empty since 2019 when the Saskatoon Farmers’ Market moved due to contractual issues with the city.

The building's reopening has been pushed back a few times according to Ideas Inc,., the company taking on the revitalization project. The first opening date was spring of 2023, then that was bumped to this past October, but it will be a little longer yet.

“We’re excited to open March 2024. There’s been a few delays, but everyone knows that it’s a highly anticipated project,” Tanner Michalenko, community Manager with Ideas Inc. told CTV News.

It was announced in the fall of 2022 that the name will be Gather Local Market, a family-friendly food and beverage destination featuring local products and artisans. With 75 per cent of the space rented out already according to Michalenko, economic issues led to the opening date becoming a moving target.

“I would say the biggest thing is probably not surprising for anyone to hear. The biggest thing is cost that has delayed this project quite a bit. There have been considerable design adjustments along the way and we have to allocate for those rising costs,” he says.

Design changes also resulted in vendors and businesses in the space being responsible for their own renovations from the outset. A “booth” space will be provided, but the rest is up to the individual tenant.

The executive director of the Riversdale Business Improvement District is choosing to stay optimistic, despite all the delays.

“The message if we were going to say anything is absolutely 'hurry up get it done yesterday,'” Randy Pshebylo said.

Recognizing that since the closure of the farmers' market in the space,more than four years ago the area has lost some of its appeal without the big draw.

“The fact that this has had several false starts and stops means that now we’re again getting closer to seeing that optimism return and draw the investment dollars back,” he says.

He’s had to answer to developers like the ones who built the condo complex between Avenue B and C called The Banks, who signed on in the early stages of River Landing around 2001 mainly due to the promise of an attraction like the Farmer’s Market being in the building at Market Square.

“The development of The Banks was all hinging on a successful Farmers’ Market that we had,” he said.

Last week’s news that development is set for the vacant parking lots at river landing is also encouraging to Pshebylo who is exercising patience.

“The new form and new way of Gather Local Market, the first of its kind in Saskatchewan, is just what we need. It could’ve been done earlier but we’ll take what we have in March.”