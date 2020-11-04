SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon's election office is encouraging voters to cast their ballots during the last two days of advance polling.

In addition to allowing residents to vote early — helping to prevent lineups during the pandemic — the polls also offer added convenience because any voter may use any advance poll in the city, unlike election day where voters must go to a neighbourhood-specific polling station.

Final advance poll locations and times:

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Lawson Heights Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Confederation Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Market Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Centre Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

City Hall (Committee Room E) 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Lawson Heights Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Confederation Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Market Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Centre Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

City Hall (Committee Room E) 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Election day is Nov. 9