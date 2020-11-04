Advertisement
Only 2 days of advance polling remain in Saskatoon municipal election
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 8:41AM CST
Voters head into a polling station at Hugh Cairns V.C. School in Saskatoon during a civic election Oct. 26,2016. (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon's election office is encouraging voters to cast their ballots during the last two days of advance polling.
In addition to allowing residents to vote early — helping to prevent lineups during the pandemic — the polls also offer added convenience because any voter may use any advance poll in the city, unlike election day where voters must go to a neighbourhood-specific polling station.
Final advance poll locations and times:
Wednesday, Nov. 4
- Lawson Heights Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Confederation Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Market Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- The Centre Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Ebenezer Baptist Church 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- City Hall (Committee Room E) 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5
- Lawson Heights Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Confederation Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Market Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- The Centre Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Ebenezer Baptist Church 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- City Hall (Committee Room E) 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Election day is Nov. 9