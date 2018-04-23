

The Canadian Press





Some of the families of Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims were surprised to learn that error-riddled obituaries of their loved ones have been posted on a website that's collecting money but isn't donating it.

Eleven of the 16 people crash victims are listed on the Everhere website, which calls itself one of North America's largest databases for obituaries.

Families of the victims say they never agreed to post the information, which lists wrong places of death for several of the victims.

The Everhere website is selling flowers, as well as online memorial candles.

Everhere says there is no obligation for anyone to purchase anything from the website and that fees for lighting a candle on it go toward the development of the company.