SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a man from Onion Lake in relation to an investigation that began in June 2019 into the online accessing of child pornography through file sharing networks.

On Wednesday, ICE members and Onion Lake RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Onion Lake that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring, RCMP said in a news release.

Child pornography was located at the home and a computer, smart phones, and digital storage devices seized for further forensic analysis.

James Gaberiel Buffalo, 33, of Onion Lake, was arrested and charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

He has been released from custody on several conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19 in Onion Lake.