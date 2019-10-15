SASKATOON -- The owner of Living Skies Cannabis says her staff has been surprised by the demographic coming into the store.

There’s not a “type of person that uses cannabis, Cierra Sieben-Shuback said.

"They've been really surprised with the older generation coming in. They don't carry the IDs anymore because they probably shouldn't need to as much."

Sales have increased since they opened and they’ve been able to keep stock in the shelves, she said.

However, some traffic is hard to predict.

"Long weekends are interesting. Sometimes we're busy, sometimes not so busy. I think it depends on what the weather is like and if it's a holiday or if people are coming in and out of town."

The federal government legalized cannabis Oct. 17, 2018.

Jaret Bode, investment banker with I-A Securities, said the initial boom of the cannabis industry initially made many Canadians millionaires with so many people jumping to buy pot stocks and investments.

A year later investors aren’t buying into the hype and the stock market is down for many companies, as they’re being scrutinized more.

Investors are looking for companies that are following a solid business model, he said.

Bode and Sieben-Shuback will be part of a panel presentation called “Stirring the Pot” on Thursday at the Remai Modern which will focus on pot legalization.