Advertisement
One woman dead after semi, truck crash near Wadena, Sask.
Published Friday, September 10, 2021 11:17AM CST Last Updated Friday, September 10, 2021 11:18AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- RCMP are investigating after a semi and a truck collided near Wadena, Sask., leaving a 65-year-old woman dead.
According to a news release, police, paramedics and firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 5 about two kilometres east of Wadena just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on scene.
A 61-year-old man from the United States, who was driving the semi, was left with minor injuries.
Highway 5 was closed during the initial investigation, but has since reopened.
Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.