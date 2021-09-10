SASKATOON -- RCMP are investigating after a semi and a truck collided near Wadena, Sask., leaving a 65-year-old woman dead.

According to a news release, police, paramedics and firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 5 about two kilometres east of Wadena just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on scene.

A 61-year-old man from the United States, who was driving the semi, was left with minor injuries.

Highway 5 was closed during the initial investigation, but has since reopened.

