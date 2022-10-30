One person killed in collision north of Prince Albert: Parkland Ambulance

One person was killed and another was taken to hospital in stable condition following a collision north of Prince Albert on Saturday.

According to a Parkland Ambulance news release, paramedics were called to the scene about 45 kilometres north of Prince Albert, just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Parkland Ambulance has not released details about the person found dead at the scene of the accident. A 26-year-old man was treated by paramedics and sent to hospital with minor injuries.

About an hour later, paramedics attended another accident about 10 kilometres north of Prince Albert, according to the release. No one was reported injured.

Parkland Ambulance said it responded to 137 calls over the weekend.