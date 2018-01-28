At least one person is in custody and several others are being interviewed after a shot was fired in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood Saturday night.

Police have confirmed at least one shot was fired during the incident, which took place on the 1300 block of 20th Street West. Police found an improvised firearm inside a suite in a nearby apartment block.

Patrol officers as well as members of the SPS Tactical Support Unit and Crisis Negotiators Team were on scene.

Police believe there are no injuries, and continue to investigate.