SASKATOON -- One person is dead following an apartment fire in Saskatoon.

At around 7:05 p.m., on March 13, firefighters were called to a three-storey apartment building at 2621 Broadway Ave., for reports of smoke coming from the ground floor, according to a news release.

Upon arrival firefighters identified a fire in an apartment suite where they encountered heavy smoke, the fire department said.

Inside firefighters found a body, the fire department said. The blaze was brought under control at around 7:39 p.m.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and the fire originated from the kitchen behind the refrigerator, according to the fire department. Damage to the building is estimated at $120,000.