SASKATOON -- One person is dead following a highway crash north of Saskatoon Tuesday night according to a spokesperson with the RCMP.

RCMP say it involved two vehicles in a collision on Highway 12 south of Hepburn.

Four others were taken to hospital, though the RCMP spokesperson did not elaborate on their injuries.

In a news release Tuesday night, RCMP said STARS Air Ambulance, local EMS and fire departments from Hepburn and Waldheim were also called to the scene.

The highway was closed in both directions but has now been re-opened.