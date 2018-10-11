

CTV Saskatoon





One person has died after a crash near La Ronge on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 2 just south of La Ronge around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators have determined that a northbound SUV left the road and went into the ditch with five people inside.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver and three other adults were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the crash, but they say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.