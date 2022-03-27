'One of the best moments': Saskatoon fans celebrate Canada qualifying for the World Cup

Saskatoon soccer fans headed to Sports on Tap to show their support and cheer on Canada's men's team during the World Cup qualifier game against Jamaica on Sunday.

Fans brought Canadian gear such as flags, wigs and even a drum to make their voices heard each time Canada scored a goal.

Canada outmatched Jamaica with a final score of 4-0, a historic win as it's been 37 years since the country last qualified for the World Cup in 1986.

Soccer fan Dalen Brueckner says he felt the team played "amazing" right from the start and wasn't too stressed that Canada wouldn't win the historic game.

"I've been a sports fan all my life and this is one of the best moments that I've ever experienced, it's incredible," Brueckner said.

Brueckner's support for the soccer team could go as far as Qatar, he says he's been considering getting tickets all season and wants to see the team play in person, describing it a "once in a life time" experience.

Garnet Chorney says Sunday's game is what the country has been waiting for.

"It just feels good to see the team performing at a level which can compete with other teams around the continent,” Chorney said. “We can compete with Europe, we can compete with South America, we're at that level now and it's exciting."

Brueckner is hopeful that the country's win will pursue more people in Saskatoon to come out and support the team.

"It's awesome to start seeing people get on board with Canada soccer,” he said. “I hope by November we're going to see large crowds (in Saskatoon) and realize how amazing this team is."