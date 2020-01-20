SASKATOON -- The bitter cold stretch is almost over! Daytime highs are set to push into the minus single digit territory Monday.

The warm-up isn’t just a blip either, as we’re anticipating mild conditions right through the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -6 C

Evening: -7 C

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: -2 C

Wednesday – Light Flurries

Morning Low: -12 C

Afternoon High: -6 C