One more cold morning before things warm up: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 7:11AM CST
SASKATOON -- The bitter cold stretch is almost over! Daytime highs are set to push into the minus single digit territory Monday.
The warm-up isn’t just a blip either, as we’re anticipating mild conditions right through the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -6 C
Evening: -7 C
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -7 C
Afternoon High: -2 C
Wednesday – Light Flurries
Morning Low: -12 C
Afternoon High: -6 C