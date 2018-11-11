

CTV Saskatoon





A 23-year-old Saskatoon man is in hospital after being shot in the arm Saturday evening.

Police responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. Several witnesses said they had heard a gunshot in the south alley of the 1600 block of 20th Street W.

Just a short time later, the victim walked into St. Pauls Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The victim is not cooperating with police, and the investigation is ongoing. Police do not feel the incident was a random act.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Serve at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.