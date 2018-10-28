

CTV Saskatoon





One man is in custody after a 24-year-old man died outside of a home in La Loche from a suspected gunshot wound.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, La Loche RCMP responded to a call of a man suffering from what was believed to be a gunshot wound. The man was found dead at the scene.

One man has been taken into custody in relation to the incident. A gun believed to be involved has also been seized.

RCMP Major Crime Unit North and La Loche RCMP are continuing to investigate, with the help of North Battleford Forensic Identification Section, Meadow Lake Police Dog Service and the Traffic Reconstruction Unit.