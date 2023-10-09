One last round: Saskatoon golfers preparing to hang up their clubs for the winter
As the autumn leaves paint the golf courses in shades of red and gold, Thanksgiving Monday signals the end of the golf season for members at The Legends golf club in Warman.
With morning temperature starting to frost the grass, courses across the country are beginning to winterize.
Connor Gay, a member at Legends laments over the end of the season
"It's unfortunate, it's bittersweet as always. I'm a huge golf guy, and I love being around the course, but winter's gotta come at some point. I'm always looking forward to the spring," said Gay
Saskatoon golfers are making the most of their final rounds, as Silverwood, Holiday Park, and Wildwood Golf Courses will remain open in a limited capacity for the next two weeks until October 23. However, for those who frequent The Legends Golf Club, this is the last day of the season to fit in a round.
Warmer fall seasons have allowed some courses to have a longer season, however — Legends sticks to the schedule
"The last couple of years, we've made it a tradition to close the course on Thanksgiving Monday, so today it's just some of our members out here enjoying their last day at the club." said Davidson Matyczuk, golf pro at The Legends.
The transition to winter is well underway, with course staff preparing to tarp greens and gate obstacles in preparation for the colder months.
For those who can't bear the thought of waiting until spring to swing their clubs again, several indoor simulators are available around the city once the courses shut down.
While winter may bring a temporary halt to outdoor golfing, there’s always next season.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It will get worse before it gets better': Joly on Israel conflict; says 3 Canadians reported missing
The escalating conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip will definitely worsen before we see any improvement, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
Banking mogul breaks silence to defend against allegations of Chinese interference
Once lauded as a Canadian immigrant success story, Shenglin Xian, the 68-year-old founder of Wealth One Bank, now can't even get approved for a credit card.
DEVELOPING Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal man who was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel is being hailed as a hero by his grieving family and his community.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Israeli survivors recount terror at music festival, where Hamas militants killed at least 260
Saturday's attack on the open-air Tribe of Nova music festival is believed to be the worst civilian massacre in Israeli history, with at least 260 dead and a still undetermined number taken hostage.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel's Netanyahu says offensive against Hamas will 'reverberate' for generations
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel's fierce offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has 'only started.'
Brett Favre's deposition in Mississippi's welfare scandal is rescheduled for December
The deposition hearing in the civil lawsuit against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre surrounding Mississippi's welfare scandal has been pushed back at the request of the athlete's attorneys, a court document shows.
These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer
Older versions of the highly coveted overhead bins were not designed with your average carry-on roller suitcase in mind. Enter French aircraft maker Airbus and its new 'Airspace L Bins.'
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating weekend death
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a death that occurred on Sunday night.
-
Sask. labour groups to hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
-
Connor Bedard on roster for Chicago Blackhawks opening night game
Forward Connor Bedard is on the roster for the Chicago Blackhawks opening night game.
Winnipeg
-
'People don't want war': Winnipeggers rally on both sides of Israel/Palestine conflict
Winnipeg supporters on both sides of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict gathered downtown Monday afternoon to make their voices heard.
-
'A healing process': Tattoo removal technician helps ex-gang members feel free
A Winnipeg tattoo removal technician is helping former gang members leave the lifestyle behind.
-
Winnipeg-born woman believed to be among Hamas hostages
A Winnipeg-born woman is believed to be among the hostages taken in Israel over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman part of march advocating for women’s ordination within the Catholic church
On Friday Calgarian Jeanie McKibbon participated in march at adjacent to the Vatican, advocating for women’s ordination within the Catholic Church.
-
Change of atmosphere fuels Calgary Flames' playoff ambitions
Will a new general manager, coach, captain and attitude push the Calgary Flames over the hump to the playoffs in 2023-24?
-
Drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta remain high, new records set: Alberta Health data
Newly released data from Alberta's health ministry shows that 168 people died from drug poisonings in July of this year.
Edmonton
-
'She's in a coma': Ukrainian teen being treated for cancer at Edmonton hospital
A girl who came to Edmonton to escape the fighting in Ukraine is fighting a battle of her own.
-
Drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta remain high, new records set: Alberta Health data
Newly released data from Alberta's health ministry shows that 168 people died from drug poisonings in July of this year.
-
Family who started Edmonton's laundromat Thanksgiving dinner honoured
A ceremony was held Sunday to recognize a family who's made Thanksgiving special for Edmontonians for years.
Toronto
-
Four people arrested as thousands gather in solidarity with Israel at North York rally
Thousands of people have gathered at Mel Lastman Square in solidarity with Israel in the aftermath of a weekend of violence in the Middle East.
-
Thanksgiving shooting at Pickering Casino leaves security guard dead
Investigator say they are searching for multiple men and women who fled the scene after a 34-year-old security guard was fatally gunned down at a Pickering casino early Thanksgiving Day.
-
Police search for suspect in sexual assault of 9-year-old girl in downtown Toronto
Police are searching for a suspect after a nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while shopping in downtown Toronto.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Jewish community gathering to pray and mourn after Hamas attack in Israel
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it will be holding a solidarity rally for Israel this evening following the deadly attack by the terrorist group Hamas over the weekend.
-
More than 16,000 Thanksgiving dinners provided by the Ottawa Mission this year
This year, more than 2,500 guests enjoyed turkey with all the trimmings at the Ottawa Mission. For over a century, the Mission has been providing an extended family for those without.
-
Celebrated former Ottawa police officer Robin Easey passes away
Robin Easey, a former Ottawa police officer who was gravely wounded by an armed robber in the 1980s and who later became a champion for rehabilitation, has died.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Memorial Hospital sign defaced with racist graffiti
Racist graffiti discovered at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Monday has raised concerns about spillover effects of Canada's ongoing diplomatic tensions with India.
-
B.C. woman in Israel describes community's 'complete panic' as war erupts
When the sound of rockets fills Carine Rozen-Marom's home in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, she tells her two-year-old daughter it's just someone celebrating a birthday.
-
Babies under 6 months old account for half of RSV hospitalizations in Canada: research
Nearly half of children hospitalized due to RSV since 2017 were infants under six months old, according to new research on the impact of the virus on Canadian kids.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal man who was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel is being hailed as a hero by his grieving family and his community.
-
Flu, COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Tuesday
Quebec's annual vaccination campaign against the flu and COVID-19 is slated to start officially on Tuesday.
-
Montreal festivals fighting for funding... and their lives
Montreal festival and fair organizers are sounding the alarm as public funding has become harder to get. Some say the system has to change or the city may have to say goodbye to events that have been around for decades.
Vancouver Island
-
Winner of B.C.'s giant pumpkin contest crowned
A woman from Vancouver Island has the massive honour of taking home this year's prize for B.C.'s heaviest giant pumpkin after an annual contest over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
BC Ferries forced to gear down vessel electrification ambitions
BC Ferries has officially changed course, scaling down its climate ambitions to electrify its Island Class fleet and ability to achieve provincial emissions targets.
-
B.C. man missing in southern Israel amid Hamas attacks
A Vancouver man is missing in Israel after Saturday’s attack on the region, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed to CTV News on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
-
'It’s absolutely tragic': Maritime community members react to Hamas attacks, retaliation by Israel
Members of Moncton's Jewish community gathered at the Tiferes Israel Synagogue cemetery in Dieppe Monday morning for a stone unveiling ceremony to honour Ruben Maklin, a beloved community member, businessman and father who passed away in February.
-
RCMP warn of scam emails posing as police
Kings District RCMP is warning the public of scam emails posing as police and using actual officer’s names and positions in demand of personal information and financial gain.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 144 closed at the Highway 17 intersection in Lively
A crash on Highway 144 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Monday afternoon has closed the road in both directions at the Highway 17 intersection.
-
Police say a 21-year-old from southern Ont. was driving 163 km/h on Hwy. 11
A 21-year-old driver from Scarborough, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
London
-
Five people taken to hospital, including one by air ambulance, after serious crash in Elgin County
A two-vehicle crash on a winding curve in Elgin County sent five people to hospital Monday afternoon.
-
'We had some people trapped': suspicious two-building fire in London, Ont.
Multiple people are looking for temporary accommodations after a pair of fires near downtown London, Ont. Monday morning.
-