One last round: Saskatoon golfers preparing to hang up their clubs for the winter

As the autumn leaves paint the golf courses in shades of red and gold, Thanksgiving Monday signals the end of the golf season for members at The Legends golf club in Warman.

With morning temperature starting to frost the grass, courses across the country are beginning to winterize.

Connor Gay, a member at Legends laments over the end of the season

"It's unfortunate, it's bittersweet as always. I'm a huge golf guy, and I love being around the course, but winter's gotta come at some point. I'm always looking forward to the spring," said Gay

Saskatoon golfers are making the most of their final rounds, as Silverwood, Holiday Park, and Wildwood Golf Courses will remain open in a limited capacity for the next two weeks until October 23. However, for those who frequent The Legends Golf Club, this is the last day of the season to fit in a round.

Warmer fall seasons have allowed some courses to have a longer season, however — Legends sticks to the schedule

"The last couple of years, we've made it a tradition to close the course on Thanksgiving Monday, so today it's just some of our members out here enjoying their last day at the club." said Davidson Matyczuk, golf pro at The Legends.

The transition to winter is well underway, with course staff preparing to tarp greens and gate obstacles in preparation for the colder months.

For those who can't bear the thought of waiting until spring to swing their clubs again, several indoor simulators are available around the city once the courses shut down.

While winter may bring a temporary halt to outdoor golfing, there’s always next season.