One last bitterly cold morning fades into a warming afternoon: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, February 19, 2021 6:18AM CST Last Updated Friday, February 19, 2021 6:19AM CST
SASKATOON -- v> A band of cloud around 1:00 p.m. will slide over Saskatoon, marking an end to the vicious cold snap we've endured.
Winds will be a factor over the weekend, but with temperatures flirting with the freezing point, things will be far more manageable.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -6
Evening: -7
Saturday –Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -3
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: 1