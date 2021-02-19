SASKATOON -- v> A band of cloud around 1:00 p.m. will slide over Saskatoon, marking an end to the vicious cold snap we've endured.

Winds will be a factor over the weekend, but with temperatures flirting with the freezing point, things will be far more manageable.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -6

Evening: -7

Saturday –Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 1