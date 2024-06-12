One killed, three seriously injured in fatal collision in Saskatoon

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized in critical condition after a fatal vehicle collision Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at Quebec Avenue near 39th Street East where a truck collided with an SUV, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

According to police, the truck was travelling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the SUV which sent four occupants of the SUV to hospital.

Later, a 22-year-old female passenger of the SUV succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Police arrested the 23-year-old driver of the truck and he is facing charges relating to dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing death.

Impairment was not a factor in this collision, according to police.

Police said the major crimes unit and the collision analyst unit are investigating the incident.