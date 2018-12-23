

CTV Saskatoon





Police are investigating following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night.

According to policeThe incident started around 8:00 p.m. in the Valley Rd. and Dundonald Ave. area.

The person involved was taken to hospital where he was declared deceased. The Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are assisting in the investigation.

The Saskatoon Police Service says more details will be provided later on Sunday.