    • One injured after fleeing from moving vehicle during Saskatoon police pursuit

    Saskatoon police at the scene on Avenue P where they say a male was injured after fleeing from a stolen vehicle being pursued by police. (Chad Hills / CTV News) Saskatoon police at the scene on Avenue P where they say a male was injured after fleeing from a stolen vehicle being pursued by police. (Chad Hills / CTV News)

    A passenger was injured on Thursday morning after they left a moving stolen vehicle being pursued by Saskatoon police.

    Patrol officers first saw the stolen vehicle around 36th Street East and Idylwyld Drive North at about 9:20 a.m., a police spokesperson told CTV News.

    “Upon activation of emergency equipment, the vehicle fled and officers disengaged,” police said.

    Not long after, an injured male was found on the ground near 19th Street West and Avenue P South.

    Police say he was a passenger of the stolen vehicle that exited while it was still in motion, sustaining what they believe to be non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle was later found abandoned.

    Two other suspects were later arrested from an address on Avenue Q South.

    Charges are pending, police said.

    Saskatoon police taped off the scene where they say a male was injured Thursday morning after fleeing from a stolen vehicle being pursued by officers. (Chad Hills / CTV News)

