One in custody after suspicious death near Cochin, Sask.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 11:36AM CST
One person is in custody as RCMP investigate what they consider a suspicious death in north-central Saskatchewan.
Mounties received information Thursday morning that led investigators to a rural property southeast of Cochin, Sask., where a 59-year-old man was found dead.
Few details have so far been released, but RCMP are describing the death as suspicious and say a person of interest is in custody.
No charges have been laid.
Cochin is located about 35 kilometres north of North Battleford.