

CTV Saskatoon





One person is in custody as RCMP investigate what they consider a suspicious death in north-central Saskatchewan.

Mounties received information Thursday morning that led investigators to a rural property southeast of Cochin, Sask., where a 59-year-old man was found dead.

Few details have so far been released, but RCMP are describing the death as suspicious and say a person of interest is in custody.

No charges have been laid.

Cochin is located about 35 kilometres north of North Battleford.