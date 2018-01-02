One impaired driving ticket issued at New Year’s Eve spot checks in Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 7:45AM CST
Most Saskatoon drivers were following the law and finding a safe ride home on New Year’s Eve, according to Saskatoon Police.
Around 1,000 vehicles were screened by police at various spot checks in the city, and only one driver was charged with impaired driving. There were also several liquor-related tickets issued.
In 2016, there were two impaired driving tickets issued to New Year’s Eve drivers, with approximately 2800 vehicles screened at spot checks over the holidays.
Saskatoon Police partnered with RCMP and Canadian Pacific Police for this year’s spot checks. They say there was an abundance of designated drivers operating many of the vehicles screened.
