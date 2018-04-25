

CTV Saskatoon





Five people remain in hospital in Saskatoon after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this month, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

One person was released this morning. On Monday, the SHA said six victims remained in hospital. At that time the condition of two victims listed in critical condition were changed to serious condition, which means their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The SHA says none of the patients are listed in critical condition.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 injured when the Broncos bus collided with a semi-truck on Highway 35 on April 6.