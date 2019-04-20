

CTV Saskatoon





Multiple fire departments are currently on the scene battling a large grass fire approximately 16 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Crews from Saskatoon, Warman, Dalmeny, and Martensville are on scene of the blaze which is burning 10 to 15 acres of land near Highway 672.

Crews are working to protect homes in the area, however there are no reports of evacuations at this time. Wild land and tanker trucks have been requested to help control the fire.

One house was damaged in the blaze, according to a tweet by the Corman Park Police.

One house damaged severely as a result of the grass fire. pic.twitter.com/YIbVqnZJIn — @CormanParkPolice (@CormanParkPoli2) April 20, 2019

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.