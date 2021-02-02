SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says a deceased person was removed from a home where flames could be seen coming from the building.

Just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews received a call reporting flames coming from a home in the 200 block of Avenue N South. The fire department says when crews first arrived, they spotted flames on the main floor with smoke pouring from the second floor.

“Crews were assigned to make entry to search the house for occupants and attack the fire. Upon initial entry crews discovered an unconscious person and immediately removed from the building. It was determined immediately upon removal the occupant was deceased,” Saskatoon Fire said in a news release.

Crews remained on scene to extinguish hotspots while a fire investigator began trying to determine a cause.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says arson investigators from the SFD and SPS, along with the Saskatoon Police Major Crime Section and Forensic Identification section are working on the investigation.

Police say the name, gender, and age of the victim has not been confirmed.

