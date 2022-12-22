One dead following Saskatoon motel fire

A person is dead following an early morning fire at a Saskatoon motel.

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a blaze at the Thriftlodge, located in the 1800 block of Idylwyld Drive North.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from one of the suites, according to an SFD news release.

They forced open the door to the suite and found one person dead inside.

The person’s body was removed and crews worked at extinguishing the flames, SFD said

Firefighters evacuated the occupants of unaffected units and ensured the fire did not spread, the department said.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is assisting the department in examining the fire scene.

In a news release issued just before noon, SPS said it was a male who had died. His death is not considered suspicious, police said

SPS said the fire was non-criminal in nature and the identity of the male would not be released.