One dead following highway collision near Yorkton
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 6:06AM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 7:35AM CST
A woman has died following a multi-vehicle collision outside of Yorkton Saturday afternoon.
It happened roughly five kilometers north of Yorkton on Highway 9 around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
RCMP say a southbound minivan struck a northbound trailer, before colliding with a pick-up truck. The driver of the minivan – an 82-year-old woman from Canora – was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 37-year-old driver of the truck was flown to Regina hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. She’s being treated for lower body injuries.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.