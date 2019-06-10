

CTV Saskatoon





A woman has died following a multi-vehicle collision outside of Yorkton Saturday afternoon.

It happened roughly five kilometers north of Yorkton on Highway 9 around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP say a southbound minivan struck a northbound trailer, before colliding with a pick-up truck. The driver of the minivan – an 82-year-old woman from Canora – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old driver of the truck was flown to Regina hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. She’s being treated for lower body injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.