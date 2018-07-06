Police say one person is dead after a stabbing in Saskatoon.

Emergency crews, including more than half a dozen police cruisers, responded just after 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report of an injured person at an alley near 20th Street and Avenue O.

A male, who’s since died, was taken to hospital by paramedics after emergency crews arrived, according to police.

Police did not clarify his age.

Investigators with the major crimes and forensic identification units are still on scene.