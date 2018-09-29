

CTV Saskatoon





One woman is dead after a vehicle with four people inside rolled on the Mistawasis First Nation on Friday.

RCMP and EMS responded to the rollover around 6:40 p.m. One woman was declared dead at the scene. The other three people in the vehicle – including the driver – were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, according to an RCMP news release.

The vehicle was travelling northbound on a grid road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the road and rolled multiple times, RCMP said in the release.

The road was restricted to traffic for some time as an RCMP collision reconstructionist gathered evidence at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mistawasis First Nation is located around 120 kilometres north of Saskatoon.