One dead after rollover near Outlook
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 10:14AM CST
A 57-year-old man has died after a single vehicle rollover near Outlook on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 45 just south of Outlook around 8:30 a.m.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details have been released.
